CAVA

Cava Group price target raised to $150 from $130 at TD Cowen

November 13, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $150 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they are pleased with the sales-driven 3Q beat and 2024 guidance raise from tangible sales drivers, in addition to improvements in brand awareness and customer satisfaction.

