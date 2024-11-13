Cava Group price target raised to $150 from $130 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $150 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they are pleased with the sales-driven 3Q beat and 2024 guidance raise from tangible sales drivers, in addition to improvements in brand awareness and customer satisfaction.

