Cava Group price target raised to $142 from $113 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $142 from $113 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 beat on comp, margin and EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says all components of Cava’s 2024 guide were raised with implied comp up mid-to-high teens in Q4, a 25%-30% two-year stack.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CAVA:
- Cava Group price target raised to $163 from $140 at Citi
- CAVA Group’s Revenue Surges in Q3 2024
- Closing Bell Movers: Instacart down 6% after earnings
- Cava Group up 13% at $164.40 after Q3 earnings beat, raised SSS outlook
- Cava Group reports Q3 EPS 15c, consensus 11c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.