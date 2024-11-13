Cava Group price target raised to $142 from $113 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $142 from $113 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 beat on comp, margin and EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says all components of Cava’s 2024 guide were raised with implied comp up mid-to-high teens in Q4, a 25%-30% two-year stack.

