Cava Group price target raised to $142 from $113 at Barclays

November 13, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $142 from $113 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 beat on comp, margin and EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says all components of Cava’s 2024 guide were raised with implied comp up mid-to-high teens in Q4, a 25%-30% two-year stack.

Read More on CAVA:

