News & Insights

Stocks
CAVA

Cava Group price target raised to $140 from $115 at Citi

October 29, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Jon Tower raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $140 from $115 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview. Although Cava’s valuation requires ongoing upside to numbers and a “very long duration growth story,” Citi expects unit, same-store-sales and EBITDA upside and pipeline of initiatives to continue to support shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CAVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.