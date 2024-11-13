Cava Group price target raised to $110 from $90 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $110 from $90 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s multi-regional success continues to support eventual national scale, with Q3 headline same-store-sales of 18.1% versus JPMorgan’s “Street high” 15% estimate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the stock’s performance continues to fully exceeded its expectations.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CAVA:
- Cava Group price target raised to $160 from $148 at Baird
- Cava Group price target raised to $142 from $113 at Barclays
- Cava Group price target raised to $163 from $140 at Citi
- CAVA Group’s Revenue Surges in Q3 2024
- Closing Bell Movers: Instacart down 6% after earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.