Cava Group price target raised to $110 from $90 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $110 from $90 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s multi-regional success continues to support eventual national scale, with Q3 headline same-store-sales of 18.1% versus JPMorgan’s “Street high” 15% estimate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the stock’s performance continues to fully exceeded its expectations.

