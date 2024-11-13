News & Insights

Stocks
CAVA

Cava Group price target raised to $110 from $90 at JPMorgan

November 13, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $110 from $90 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s multi-regional success continues to support eventual national scale, with Q3 headline same-store-sales of 18.1% versus JPMorgan’s “Street high” 15% estimate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the stock’s performance continues to fully exceeded its expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.