Cava Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), with a cumulative value of $959,910. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 745,410.
Expected Price Movements
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $110.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $110.0, over the past month.
Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CAVA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$10.95
|$8.7
|$9.5
|$110.00
|$1.9M
|464
|2.0K
|CAVA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|05/09/25
|$1.01
|$0.67
|$0.73
|$65.00
|$688.8K
|0
|8.9K
|CAVA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$33.0
|$32.4
|$33.0
|$60.00
|$99.0K
|730
|33
|CAVA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/17/25
|$1.93
|$1.43
|$1.79
|$91.00
|$44.7K
|360
|253
|CAVA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|05/16/25
|$7.85
|$7.6
|$7.75
|$85.00
|$38.7K
|497
|102
About Cava Group
Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Cava Group's Current Market Status
- With a trading volume of 2,596,501, the price of CAVA is down by 0.0%, reaching $85.85.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.
What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group
Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.0.
* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $112. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $110.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CAVA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2025
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2025
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Feb 2025
|Piper Sandler
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for CAVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
