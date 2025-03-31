Cava Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), with a cumulative value of $959,910. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 745,410.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $110.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.95 $8.7 $9.5 $110.00 $1.9M 464 2.0K CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $1.01 $0.67 $0.73 $65.00 $688.8K 0 8.9K CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.0 $32.4 $33.0 $60.00 $99.0K 730 33 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.93 $1.43 $1.79 $91.00 $44.7K 360 253 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.85 $7.6 $7.75 $85.00 $38.7K 497 102

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cava Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,596,501, the price of CAVA is down by 0.0%, reaching $85.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CAVA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight

