Cava Group initiated with a Market Perform at Bernstein

Bernstein initiated coverage of Cava Group (CAVA) with a Market Perform rating and $145 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CAVA:
- Cava Group price target raised to $142 from $100 at Piper Sandler
- Cava Group price target raised to $147 from $122 at Loop Capital
- Unusually active option classes on open November 14th
- Charter to acquire Liberty Broadband, Spotify reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Spotify rises and Groupon sinks following quarterly results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.