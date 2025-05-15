CAVA Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.71 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $13.99 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $331.826 million from $259.006 million last year.

CAVA Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

