CAVA Group Inc options imply 10.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in CAVA Group (CAVA) Inc is 2.1x normal with puts leading calls 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.9%, or $15.70, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.4%.
