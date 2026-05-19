CAVA Group, Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $23.56 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $25.70 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.1% to $438.27 million from $331.82 million last year.

CAVA Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.56 Mln. vs. $25.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $438.27 Mln vs. $331.82 Mln last year.

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