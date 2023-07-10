News & Insights

CAVA Group Continues To Climb

(RTTNews) - CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since July 5. The chain of Mediterranean restaurants debuted on the NYSE on June 15. Since then the company has been getting good reviews from the market.

Currently, shares are at $42.93, up 8.35 percent from the previous close of $39.62 on a volume of 491,397.

