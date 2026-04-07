Cava Group (CAVA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Cava Group (CAVA) closed at $83.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain's shares have seen an increase of 0.39% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cava Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying a 31.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $417.01 million, up 25.67% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.5 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, representing changes of -7.41% and +23.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cava Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 164.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.2.

Meanwhile, CAVA's PEG ratio is currently 6.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CAVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.