Cava Group (CAVA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Cava Group (CAVA) closed at $72.00, marking a +2.03% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.

The stock of Mediterranean restaurant chain has risen by 32.85% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cava Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 40% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $267 million, showing a 17.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $1.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.19% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower. At present, Cava Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Cava Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 119.36. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.28.

It's also important to note that CAVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CAVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.