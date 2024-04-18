Cava Group (CAVA) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Cava Group (CAVA) ended the recent trading session at $61.50, demonstrating a -0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 9.89% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.25 per share and a revenue of $874 million, signifying shifts of +19.05% and +19.94%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cava Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.14% higher. Right now, Cava Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cava Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 249.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

