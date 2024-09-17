Cava Group (CAVA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Cava Group (CAVA) ended the recent trading session at $122.47, demonstrating a -0.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had gained 22.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Cava Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $233.7 million, reflecting a 33.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and a revenue of $938.54 million, representing changes of +104.76% and +28.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cava Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.65% higher. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cava Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 288.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.81, so one might conclude that Cava Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

