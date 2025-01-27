Cava Group (CAVA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Cava Group (CAVA) standing at $122.97, reflecting a -1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain have appreciated by 9.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.06, reflecting a 200% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.54 million, up 27.3% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Cava Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cava Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 203.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.52 of its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.