Cava Group (CAVA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Cava Group (CAVA) closed at $122.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain's shares have seen an increase of 8.6% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cava Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying an 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $233.7 million, indicating a 33.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CAVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $938.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +104.76% and +28.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Cava Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cava Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 290.92. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.17 for its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

