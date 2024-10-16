Cava Group (CAVA) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Cava Group (CAVA) closed the latest trading day at $134.16, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain's stock has climbed by 9.34% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating an 83.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $233.7 million, indicating a 33.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and a revenue of $938.54 million, representing changes of +104.76% and +28.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.34% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Cava Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 310.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.7.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

