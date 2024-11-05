Cava Group (CAVA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Cava Group (CAVA) closed at $132.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain's stock has climbed by 4.86% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 12, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting an 83.33% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $234.86 million, reflecting a 33.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CAVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $940.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +109.52% and +29.11%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cava Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.35% higher. Cava Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cava Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 303.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.77, which means Cava Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

