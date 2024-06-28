Cava Group (CAVA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Cava Group (CAVA) reached $92.75, with a +1.29% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 1.7% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cava Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 42.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $219.47 million, up 26.94% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.34 per share and a revenue of $903.42 million, representing changes of +61.9% and +23.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cava Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.03% higher within the past month. Right now, Cava Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cava Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 267.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.02.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

