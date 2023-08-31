Cava Group (CAVA) Price Target Increased by 11.22% to 52.02

The average one-year price target for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) has been revised to 52.02 / share. This is an increase of 11.22% from the prior estimate of 46.77 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.33% from the latest reported closing price of 45.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 32,008K shares representing 28.18% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,673K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company.

Revolution Growth Management holds 6,475K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,894K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,500K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

