CAVA Group (CAVA) Price Target Decreased by 19.96% to 71.48

The average one-year price target for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) has been revised to $71.48 / share. This is a decrease of 19.96% from the prior estimate of $89.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $99.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.38% from the latest reported closing price of $47.22 / share.

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.23%, an increase of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 118,485K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Artal Group holds 9,508K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,635K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing an increase of 22.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 13.67% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,560K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,229K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 51.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 38.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,758K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,422K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 62.36% over the last quarter.

