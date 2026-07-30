Cava Group (CAVA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Cava Group (CAVA) closed at $66.44, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 18.08% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 11, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.17, reflecting a 6.25% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $353.31 million, reflecting a 25.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and +26.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.37% decrease. Right now, Cava Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cava Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 120.37. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.7.

It's also important to note that CAVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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