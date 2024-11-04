Cava Group (CAVA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Cava Group (CAVA) ending at $132.12, denoting a +0.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain have appreciated by 3.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cava Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $234.86 million, up 33.79% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.44 per share and a revenue of $940.81 million, signifying shifts of +109.52% and +29.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% higher. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Cava Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 301.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.69.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

