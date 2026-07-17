Cava Group (CAVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cava Group (CAVA) ended the recent trading session at $68.85, demonstrating a +1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 23.64% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.17, showcasing a 6.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $353.73 million, indicating a 26.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of +1.85% and +26.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Cava Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cava Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 124.95 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.78.

We can also see that CAVA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.