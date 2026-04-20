Cava Group (CAVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Cava Group (CAVA) was up +2.75% at $97.39. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had gained 12.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.15, showcasing a 31.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $417.01 million, indicating a 25.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.5 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.41% and +23.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Cava Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Cava Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 189.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.3, so one might conclude that Cava Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CAVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 8.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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