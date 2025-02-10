Cava Group (CAVA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Cava Group (CAVA) closed at $140.62, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had gained 20.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cava Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.54 million, up 27.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Cava Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cava Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 225.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.04.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

