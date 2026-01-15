CAVA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.00, changing hands as high as $72.31 per share. CAVA Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.41 per share, with $144.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.13.

