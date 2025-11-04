Cava (CAVA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Cava Group (CAVA) reported revenue of $292.24 million, up 19.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293 million, representing a surprise of -0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

End of period CAVA Restaurants : 415 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 416.

: 415 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 416. CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth : 1.9% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1.9% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on six analysts. New CAVA restaurant openings, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations : 17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17.

: 17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17. Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue : 6.7% versus 6.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6.7% versus 6.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- CAVA Restaurant : $289.79 million compared to the $291.84 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.

: $289.79 million compared to the $291.84 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year. Revenue- Other : $2.45 million compared to the $2.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $2.45 million compared to the $2.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Restaurant-Level profit- Other : $1.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.97 million.

: $1.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.97 million. Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA: $71.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.71 million.

Here is how Cava performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cava have returned -17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

