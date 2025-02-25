Cava (CAVA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cava Group (CAVA) reported revenue of $227.4 million, up 28.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cava performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth : 21.2% versus 18.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 21.2% versus 18.3% estimated by eight analysts on average. End of period CAVA Restaurants : 367 compared to the 366 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 367 compared to the 366 average estimate based on seven analysts. New CAVA restaurant openings, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations : 15 compared to the 15 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 15 compared to the 15 average estimate based on four analysts. Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue : 7.6% compared to the 7.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7.6% compared to the 7.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- CAVA Restaurant : $225.10 million compared to the $223.32 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.

: $225.10 million compared to the $223.32 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year. Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA: $50.41 million versus $55.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Cava have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.