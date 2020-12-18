Daniel Laboe here to cover once again for the vivacious Mr. Giaquinto and provide you with today's market update.

After everyone's favorite dovish Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke soft words of more money being infused into the debt market yesterday, equities drove higher, and today all the major indices closed at all-time highs. Investors & traders are remaining cautiously optimistic. A $900 billion stimulus bill is being rushed through congress and will include another round of direct checks to many Americans, re-enhanced unemployment benefits, direct aid to Main Street businesses, and vaccine support funding.

I remain cautious with my investment decisions as there appear to be bubbles forming in some of the hottest tech sectors. The excess can be embodied with what we saw in both the Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) IPO's last week. In my opinion, investors are much too eager to put on risk right now, and like the famous Warren Buffett saying goes, "Be fearful when others are greedy."

I wouldn't be surprised if the markets started pulling profits when the positive expectations it has been pricing in come to fruition.

The Space Race

The space race is back in full gear, but this time it's not nations measuring shoe size. The most ostentatious billionaires are now racing to explore (and commercialize) the final frontier. Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos are all looking to the sky.

Branson has commercially driven Virgin Galactic (SPCE), Musk has the esteemed SpaceX for his conquest to Mars, and now Bezos has NASA's greenlit Blue Origin. Blue Origin is Bezos space play for satellite usage & planetary expeditions.

Bitcoin Surge

Bitcoin is becoming ingrained in our rapidly advancing financial system as institutions start buying it in bulk. BTC is now one of the few asset tracked on CNBC's bottom right-hand corner quote box, with eager investors & traders unable to take their eye off this skyrocketing digital currency. The blockchain pioneer hit new all-time highs today and looks to be headed higher.

The massive monetary expansion that the Federal Reserve employed has executives concerned about the value of their liquid capital, with future inflation expected to swell.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor made a savvy business decision when he decided to store his enterprise's liquid capital in Bitcoin. He made this judgment call in the face of ultra-low interest rates that were poised to eat away at MicroStrategy's cash reserve value. Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are printing money like there is no tomorrow and vowing to let inflation run past its 2% target to make up for the past two decades of below-target inflation.

MicroStrategy's management team feels that gold is an antiquated store of value and that Bitcoin's blockchain-driven cryptocurrency is the future of inflation-protected assets. This is a store of value strategy that I expect will be increasingly adapted through the roaring 20s.

Now fintech giants like Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) are buying up large sums of the pioneering blockchain currency. PayPal has been purchasing nearly 70% of all newly mined 'virgin Bitcoins' since mid-October and is expected to have over $30MM worth of this digital asset by the end of the year. Combined Square and PayPal are purchasing more than 100% of newly issued Bitcoin as they launch their respective cryptocurrency services.

Bitcoin has been given the institutional seal of approval, and more establishments are piling into this next-generation currency every day, driving the price to continuously new highs. Below is a list of bitcoin holdings by company holdings provided by BitcoinTreasuries.org.

Today’s Portfolio Highlights:

We had a number of big movers today, with all 5 of Zacks Top Movers rallying over 8% (SHSP, AVXL, JNUG, FLDM, LQDT). Our well-positioned portfolios are thriving in this fresh bull market with some very well-time trades by Zacks' best and brightest.

Commodity Investors:

Today, we had a lot of exciting activity in the Commodity Innovators with a couple of well-timed buys and some profit realization from one of the portfolio's most parabolic holdings.

The US economy is preparing to come out of the Pandemic stronger than ever, and commodity demand is rising sharply. Steel has been one such beneficiary of this recovery trade, which is catalyzing Jeremy's addition of Steel Dynamics (STLD), a leading American steel producer and metal recycler, into the Commodity Innovator portfolio. He also added Murphey USA (MUSA), a business that markets refined products through a chain of retail fuel stations, in a similar economic recovery-focused trade.

Profits were pulled on Cleveland Cliffs (CLF), which had yielded an unprecedented 146.4% over just under 5 months of holding.

Stocks Under $10:

This portfolio had a fantastic day with Liquidity Services (LQDT) driving up over 8% and pushing this stock's total returns to over 100% since it was added just over 2 months ago. Monday's biotech addition, Fluidigm (FLDM), had an over 8% day as well, propelling FLDM's total portfolio returns to more than 12.4% in just a few trading days.

Brian added Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to the portfolio today as an economic recovery trade that fits nicely with the rest of the highly diversified Stocks Under $10 portfolio. The market is rotating towards 2020 cyclical underperformers, and I think it is time that our portfolios start reflecting this rotation.

TAZR:

Kevin Cook's TAZR portfolio has had some great plays this year, like the next-generation chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) driving nearly 150% returns from its purchase in March. The cutting-edge telecom equipment enterprise, Infinera (INFN), has also been a great booster to the portfolio with an average return of 51.7%. Today Cooker pulled profits, scaling out of 1/3rd of the position as the stock came over the 15% allocation threshold, letting the remaining 2/3rds keep running.

Cheers,

Daniel Laboe

