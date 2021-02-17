Cautious start seen after mixed Wall Street session

MELBOURNE, Feb 18 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may struggle for impetus this morning following a mixed overnight session on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones gained 0.29%, supported by firmer energy stocks, as oil prices rallied on Texas output cuts, and consumer stocks after a blowout 5.3% surge in US retail sales in January – far higher than the 1% consensus forecast.

Technology shares struggled, however, amid further switching into cyclical sectors, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.03% and 0.58%.

A 1.4% jump in US producer prices last month, the biggest increase since December 2009 and well above the predicted 0.4% rise, underscored accelerating inflation expectations, though Treasuries showed little reaction with long-dated yields largely consolidating their recent increases.

US 10-year and 30-year yields ended New York trading unchanged and 1bp lower at 1.29% and 2.07%, while two-year yields eased 1bp to 0.11%.

The recent rise in regional bond yields amid rising inflation concerns weighed on eurozone equities as the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan declined 1.1%, 0.36% and 0.12%.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.56% following a higher-than-expected 0.7% increase in UK CPI last month.

Core European sovereign bonds recovered some ground after their latest sell-offs with German and UK 10-year yields easing 2bp and 5bp to minus 0.37% and 0.57%. In contrast, Italian 10-year yields climbed a further 1bp to 0.58%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 3bp to 48bp and 246.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread was unchanged at 50.5bp.

Primary markets

The European Investment Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) tapped its 1.4% May 2030 sustainability awareness Kangaroo bond for A$100m (US$78m), bringing the total outstanding size to A$450m. The reopening, via sole lead TD Securities, priced at 98.849 to yield 1.535%, 22bp over asset swaps and 26.25bp wide of the May 2030 ACGB.

Westpac New Zealand (A1/AA–/A+) is due to price a self-led, indicative NZ$100m (US$72.5m) five-year fixed-rate MTN offering today, around mid-swaps plus 50bp–55bp guidance. This will be the first senior unsecured issuance by a New Zealand bank in almost a year ago.

(Reporting by John Weaversee)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))