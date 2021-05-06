Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SBH) Performance Completely

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 20x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SBH) P/E ratio of 19.5x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Sally Beauty Holdings hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:SBH Price Based on Past Earnings May 6th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Sally Beauty Holdings' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Sally Beauty Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 52%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 43% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 72% as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 18%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Sally Beauty Holdings' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Sally Beauty Holdings' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Sally Beauty Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sally Beauty Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

