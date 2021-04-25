Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Lufax Holding Ltd's (NYSE:LU) Performance Completely

Lufax Holding Ltd's (NYSE:LU) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.5x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 22x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Lufax Holding's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:LU Price Based on Past Earnings April 25th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Lufax Holding will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lufax Holding would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 8.8%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 100% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 18% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Lufax Holding's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Lufax Holding currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Lufax Holding with six simple checks.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Lufax Holding. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

