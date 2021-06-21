Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (NYSE:KOF) Performance Completely

It's not a stretch to say that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (NYSE:KOF) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 19x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Coca-Cola FEMSA. de?

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 9.5%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

