Cauldron Energy Unveils Promising Uranium Findings

November 24, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited announced impressive drilling results from its Manyingee South Uranium Deposit, revealing high-grade uranium mineralization that extends over a significant area. The completed drilling program, which includes 77 holes, indicates potential for further high-grade discoveries within the Yanrey Uranium Project area. This success boosts Cauldron’s confidence in uncovering more valuable uranium deposits in their extensive tenement area.

For further insights into AU:CXU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

