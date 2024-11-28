Cauldron Energy Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with each decision receiving strong shareholder support. The meeting saw approval for key actions including director elections and ratifications of prior share and option issues, signaling confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may view these outcomes as a positive indicator of stability and growth potential for Cauldron Energy.

