Cauldron Energy Ramps Up for Uranium Drilling

Cauldron Energy Limited is on the brink of commencing a major drilling program at their Yanrey Uranium Project, with site preparations nearly complete and the upgraded camp now operational. The 2024 drilling program aims to enhance the project’s resource confidence and economics, building upon the existing Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study findings. Drilling is set to kick off in early June, with a 25,000-meter drilling agenda poised to potentially expand the uranium resource base.

