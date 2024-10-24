News & Insights

Cauldron Energy Plans Key AGM for Director Elections

October 24, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors Ian Mulholland and Michael Fry, as well as the election of Michael Wells as a new director. Shareholders’ participation is crucial as the resolutions discussed will impact their holdings, despite some votes being advisory. This meeting is a pivotal moment for stakeholders to influence the company’s governance and future strategies.

