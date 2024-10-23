News & Insights

Cauldron Energy Lists New Securities on ASX

October 23, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited has announced the quotation of over 112 million fully paid ordinary shares and more than 28 million options expiring in December 2025 on the ASX. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially impacting investor interest and market activity for the company. Stock enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market dynamics.

