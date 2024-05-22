Cauldron Energy Eyes Market Expansion with New ASX Listing

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 10 million of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the ticker CXU, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. This move indicates a new phase for the company as it expands its presence in the financial markets.

