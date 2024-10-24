Cauldron Energy Expands with New Option Issuance

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 28,114,333 new options, set to expire in December 2025, as part of an agreement with an underwriter. These options are associated with the company’s recent entitlement offer, aiming to enhance its market presence and attract investors. The securities will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CXUOA.

For further insights into AU:CXU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.