Cauldron Energy Appoints New Director Michael Wells

Cauldron Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Michael Wells as a new director, effective from December 2, 2024. Wells holds 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the company, reflecting his vested interest in Cauldron Energy’s growth and performance. This development could be of interest to investors monitoring leadership changes and their potential impact on company stocks.

