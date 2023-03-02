CATY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.15, changing hands as low as $41.85 per share. Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CATY's low point in its 52 week range is $37.37 per share, with $47.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.16.

