CATY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.40, changing hands as high as $38.71 per share. Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CATY's low point in its 52 week range is $27.24 per share, with $47.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.11.

