$CATX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CATX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,397,495 of trading volume.

$CATX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CATX:

$CATX insiders have traded $CATX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHAN M. SPOOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 61,176 shares for an estimated $190,272 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT F III WILLIAMSON has made 4 purchases buying 66,603 shares for an estimated $154,964 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEIDI HENSON purchased 25,975 shares for an estimated $100,003

JUAN GRAHAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 33,333 shares for an estimated $74,945

LORI A WOODS purchased 23,475 shares for an estimated $49,999

JONATHAN ROBERT HUNT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 12,829 shares for an estimated $48,974 and 0 sales.

$CATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CATX stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC added 974,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,076,153

PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. added 40,000 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,200

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.