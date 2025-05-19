$CATX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CATX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,397,495 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CATX:
$CATX Insider Trading Activity
$CATX insiders have traded $CATX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHAN M. SPOOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 61,176 shares for an estimated $190,272 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT F III WILLIAMSON has made 4 purchases buying 66,603 shares for an estimated $154,964 and 0 sales.
- HEIDI HENSON purchased 25,975 shares for an estimated $100,003
- JUAN GRAHAM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 33,333 shares for an estimated $74,945
- LORI A WOODS purchased 23,475 shares for an estimated $49,999
- JONATHAN ROBERT HUNT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 12,829 shares for an estimated $48,974 and 0 sales.
$CATX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CATX stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC added 974,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,076,153
- PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. added 40,000 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,200
