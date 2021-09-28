Cattolica deems fair price of Generali's buyout bid-source

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The board of Italian insurer Cattolica CASS.MI has deemed fair, at a meeting on Tuesday, the price offered by bigger rival Generali GASI.MI in its buyout offer, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

