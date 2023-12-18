Cattle’s Relief Rally Continues through Monday’s Midday

The live cattle market continues to firm up, with another triple digit gain through midday. Front month futures are up by as much as $1.52 so far. Feeder cattle continue higher as well with +$3 gains of over 1.5%. USDA had the bulk of cash activity for last week near $168 and near $268 in the beef. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review stated 5.2k head were sold, with 52% of the total being steers and 52% of the total being +600lbs. The 12/14 CME Feeder Cattle Index recovered $1.23 to $219.07.

Monday morning boxed beef prices were mixed to tighten the Chc/Sel spread back to $25.79, as Choice was $2.56 lower to Select’s $2.47 increase. USDA reported last week’s beef production at 546.6 million lbs. That was up 2.7% for the week and is 5.7% above the same week last year. The year-to-date total is still lagging by 5% with 25.591b lbs. The week’s slaughter was 2.2% higher for the week and up by 4.3% from the same week last year with 649k head. YTD slaughter trails 2022 by 4.5% with 31.113m head.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $169.700, up $1.475,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $170.575, up $1.225,

April 24 Cattle are at $174.375, up $1.525,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.740, from $170.74 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $224.675, up $3.775

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $225.975, up $3.800

