Cattle Working Higher at Midday

Friday’s session has fat cattle trading 50 cents in the black so far, leading the October contract to a $2.50 gain for the week’s net move. The feeders are currently $0.52 to $1 in the black across the front months. Sep is sitting at a $2.70 gain for the week. USDA saw cash volumes pick up on Thursday, with $178-$179 in TX and $179 to $184 in the North. Some dressed sales were reported as high as $295, with $292 the bulk. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 39 cents on 8/23 to $245.14.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were reported at $317.83 in Choice and $292.15 in Select, after a 20 and 24 cent increase respectively. The ribs were quoted at $519.73 cwt. And $419.87 cwt respectively on Friday morning. USDA estimated the weekly FI cattle slaughter at 488k head. That is 1,000 lighter than last week and 10k head below the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.300, up $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $180.975, up $0.250,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.800, up $0.275,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.425, up $0.925

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.900, up $0.150

