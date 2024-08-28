Cattle Weaker on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are down 25 to 55 cents so far on Wednesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with last week’s cash sales at $182-185 in the south, with northern trade at $184-188. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,706 head, with bids of up to $182 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are down 22 to 42 cents in the front months, with October up 60 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 20 cents at $242.63 on August 26.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were lower in the Wednesday morning report. Choice boxes were down $2.02 at $309.95, with Select products 56 cents lower @ $299.69. The Chc/Select spread was narrowed to $10.26. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head, taking the weekly total to 237,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from the previous week and 15,583 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $184.725, down $0.450,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $179.150, down $0.250,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $178.325, down $0.525,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $243.775, down $0.425

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $241.700, down $0.225

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $238.975, up $0.600

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.