Cattle Weaker on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are steady to 30 cents lower so far at midday. Cash trade was quiet last week, with a few sales of $190 in the South and $197-198 in the North. Both had been a $1-2 improvement from the week prior. Monday activity was mostly compiling show lists.

Feeder cattle futures are steady to 80 cents lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 9 cents at $258.75 on July 26. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 4,661 head sold, above last week’s 4,020 head. Price action was weaker on the feeder steers (mainly over 800 lbs) with feeder heifers $2-5 higher. Steer and heifer calves were firm to up $4.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday AM report. Choice boxes were up 91 cents at $315.72, with Select products up $1.84 @ $303.36. The Chc/Sel spread has narrowed to $12.36. USDA estimated Monday’s FI slaughter at 115,000 head. That is even with last week and 6,098 head below the same Monday a year ago.

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $186.975, down $0.000,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $186.725, down $0.075,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.650, down $0.025,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.375, down $0.050

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.075, down $0.000

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $254.950, down $0.250

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.